(Photo) Former Liverpool player Alberto Moreno marries wife two days after Europa League glory

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has tied the knot with his wife, Lilia Granadilla.

The duo got married at the end of last week, just two days after the former Liverpool man and his Villarreal team-mates defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final.

It’s no exaggeration to say this month is probably the best of Moreno’s life, even if he won the Champions League with Liverpool back in the summer of 2019.

Claiming Villarreal’s first major European honour is huge, and tying the knot with his wife simply speaks for itself.

All the best, Alby!