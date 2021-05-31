(Photo) Hendo and Trent train with England squad ahead of final announcement

Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been pictured training with England.

The stars were named in the Three Lions’ provisional squad ahead of friendlies next month, but a trimmed team is to be announced in the coming days.

There has been talk of Trent not making the cut for England, but there are no doubts Henderson will get the call.

As we’ve expressed countless times, the Liverpool full-back absolutely deserves to get the nod from Gareth Southgate, and leaving him behind this summer would be a serious error in judgement.