(Photo) Ibrahima Konate trains with France U21 after signing off on Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has trained with France U21 for the first time since becoming a Red.

The 6’4″ centre-half has been pictured at a training session with Les Bleus and, as stated in the caption below, looks a unit.

Konate will represent France at U21 level this summer, but is expected to have his first taste of life at Liverpool before the end of it.

The 22-year-old will get his first chance to join his team-mates on Merseyside, and with any luck, may get a chance to do some work with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and/or Joel Matip.