(Video) Reported Liverpool signing Fatawu Issahaku has a wicked left foot

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing the signing of Ghana wonderkid Fatawu Issahaku.

That’s according to Saddick Adams, who is a journalist that covers African football and claims the 17-year-old is expected to be immediately sent out on loan upon joining the Reds.

Issahaku turned heads at the U20s AFCON and was reportedly ‘minutes’ away from signing for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen before Liverpool stepped in.

A video of the teenager scoring a cracker of a goal for Ghana’s U20s has emerged on social media, and it’s a must-watch for Reds fans…

Pictures via Sport.

