26-year-old Liverpool star offered to La Liga club; player wants move – reports

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has reportedly been offered to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, via Sport Witness, who claim the Guinea international’s agents have reached out to the club.

A report in the Metro last month, which also cited AS, suggested Keita is keen on the idea of swapping Merseyside for Madrid after struggling with ongoing fitness issues at Liverpool.

If both claims are true, it’s entirely down the to the Reds if they’re ready to cut ties with the £34.2 million rated midfielder [Transfermarkt].

Keita signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £58.5 million in 2018, but a multitude of injuries has hampered the 26-year-old’s progress at the club.

Whenever he’s played, his abilities are there for all to see – but three years down the line and it’s difficult to remember the No.8 going a couple of months without picking up a fresh injury.

Should a suitable offer for Keita arrive this summer, we at Empire of the Kop believe Liverpool should and would seriously consider it.