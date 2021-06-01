Belgium star open to Liverpool transfer after being devastated by current club – report

Youri Tielemans is said to be ‘devastated’ after Leicester City failed to secure Champions League qualification and is open to joining Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who claim the midfielder would be interested in signing for the Reds if they ‘further’ their interest.

The same source state the 24-year-old is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist this summer as the Reds look to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool are also credited with serious interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, as per the Times, but Tielemans is said to be the priority.

Wijnaldum is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, once his contract runs out, with Barcelona poised to snatch-up the midfield maestro.

With 237 appearances under his belt from the last five seasons at Anfield, replacing the ever-present Netherlands international will be no easy task.

But both Tielemans and Bissouma are exciting targets, and if the rumours are to be believed, Klopp and co. are certainly looking at the right men for the job.