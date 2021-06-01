(Image) Jordan Henderson’s brilliant social media post about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is currently in the England camp, alongside team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gareth Southgate is expected to trim the current Three Lions squad by seven players, with the full-back potentially missing out.

Henderson hopped onto Instagram to share a funny post about Trent which will make supporters laugh.

Sharing a photograph of the duo together, with the 22-year-old looking at his club captain somewhat alluringly, Hendo dropped the caption: “Even my wife doesn’t look at me like that.”

