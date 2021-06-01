Jurgen Klopp told to sign wonderkid who scored past Ibrahima Konate twice this week

Liverpool have been urged to sign Netherlands U21 starlet Myron Boadu, who bagged a double against France U21 earlier this week.

Former Reds midfielder Stan Collymore has previously tipped Jurgen Klopp to make an offer for the 20-year-old, but at the time of writing there are no solid reports linking the Premier League goliaths with the forward.

As remarked in a write-up by Rousing The Kop, Boadu shone against forthcoming Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Monday evening.

MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold included in England’s final Euro squad

The AZ Alkmaar starlet opened the scoring before France’s Dayot Upamecano levelled things up before half-time.

With mere seconds left on the clock in the second period, Boadu capitalised on some sloppy defending to give Netherlands U21s the lead and the win.

No doubt Liverpool had eyes on the exciting match – hopefully they’ve taken note of the young striker’s performance against Konate and his France U21 team-mates.