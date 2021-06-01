Liverpool forward wanted by Super Lig club to solve striker problem – report

Super Lig club Fenerbahce are said to be interested in Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, as cited by Sport Witness, who claim the Sarı Kanaryalar are keen on taking the Belgian international on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Fenerbahce are thought to be in the market for a new striker this summer and Origi has been credited with interest from the Super Lig giants.

Origi has fallen out of favour at Anfield, featuring in just nine Premier League games in 2020/21 and failing to register a goal.

The Belgian wrote himself into Liverpool folklore in previous years, bagging in crucial games as the Reds marched toward Champions League and domestic glory.

We at Empire of the Kop rarely want to see a player leave the club, but it would make sense for Origi – at 26, he could make a name for himself elsewhere, rather than sitting on the bench at Anfield.