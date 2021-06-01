Liverpool-linked midfielder set for €40m Bayern Munich move – report

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is reportedly set to sign for current Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next summer.

That’s according to reliable German outlet Bild, as cited by Spox, who claim the 22-year-old will stay put for another season, but a €40 million deal is already in place.

Neuhaus’ current contract with Gladbach runs until the summer of 2023, meaning he could leave Borussia Park for free shortly after turning 24.

But Bild claim Bayern are ready to cough up €40 million to get the deal over the line a year prior.

Earlier this year, Kicker reported that Borussia Dortmund also hold an interest in Neuhaus and are prepared to go up against Liverpool this coming summer for his signature.

But if Bild’s information is accurate, which is typically the case, the midfielder will be plying his trade in Munich by the 2022/23 season after one final term with Gladbach.

Neuhaus could be an ideal replacement for outgoing Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum, but there are doubts whether Jurgen Klopp will look for a like-for-like successor for the Netherlands maestro.