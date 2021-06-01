Liverpool set to announce Patson Daka signing imminently, claims Spanish outlet…

Liverpool are reportedly set to confirm Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka as their second signing of the summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes , who boldly claim the Zambia international will soon link up with France U21 star Ibrahima Konate at Anfield.

Liverpool fans should be well aware of who Daka is by now – he’s repeatedly been heavily linked with a move to the Reds, with Goal being the latest authoritative source to credit claims.

Todofichajes aren’t known for their reliability, and we have to question how a Spanish outlet could break such a big story involving a Zambian player moving from an Austrian club to the Premier League.

That being said, never say never, there is no smoke without fire, et cetera…

Earlier this year, Daka’s agent was asked about his client’s future and his response was: “I think it’s time for a new challenge at the end of the season,” as quoted by Sports Illustrated, so perhaps keep an eye on this one, Reds.