Premier League side ready to test Liverpool over bargain signing this summer

Southampton are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve this summer with a fresh move for Takumi Minamino.

The Japan star spent five months on loan with the Saints, but is due to re-join his team-mates on Merseyside in the coming weeks.

As reported by Hampshire Live, Southampton have enquired about Minamino’s availability next season with Ralph Hasenhuttl interested.

When the winger joined the South Coast side, Jurgen Klopp insisted there be no option to buy in the loan deal and has since described Taki as an ‘important’ player for Liverpool.

MORE: 26-year-old Liverpool star offered to La Liga club; player wants move – reports

Minamino signed for Liverpool 18 months ago for just £7.25 million after the Reds activated the release clause in his RB Salzburg contract.

The move made him the first Japanese footballer to represent the Reds and, for a player of his quality, was and is an absolute bargain.

Relatively speaking, Minamino has struggled at Anfield but did show glimpses of his true ability before joining Southampton on loan.

Regular game-time has been the main problem, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota both seemingly ahead of the 26-year-old in the pecking order.