Trent AA hits social media with banger after England squad announcement: ‘Silence the doubters’

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in England’s final squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Despite widespread reports in the media suggesting the Scouser would be dropped, Gareth Southgate opted to include the 22-year-old alongside three other right-backs.

Shortly after the announcement, Trent hit Twitter with a glorious tweet, telling his 1.7 million followers to ‘silence the doubters‘ with a photograph of himself in his England kit.

Always believe in yourself. Silence the doubters. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vf5Nah3ji7 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) June 1, 2021

Selfishly, we at Empire of the Kop wouldn’t have seen the Liverpool man getting left behind as bad news – not entirely, at least.

Trent is one of our best players and now runs the risk of getting injured on duty with England, but it’d have been a gut-punch for the young Scouser to have been left behind.

That being said, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still causing disruptions around the world, Southgate will have another chance to swap players in and out before Euro 2020 kicks off.