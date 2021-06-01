Trent Alexander-Arnold included in England’s final Euro squad

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included by England manager Gareth Southgate for the nation’s Euro 2020 squad, as has team-mate Jordan Henderson.

Addressing the media, the Three Lions boss trimmed his 33-man provisional selections down to 26 – and the mercurial right-back isn’t one of the seven to now be left behind.

Take a look at England’s tweet below for the squad news in full.

It comes as a little bit of a surprise, given there were loud suggestions in the media that Trent would not be included.

MORE: Liverpool set to announce Patson Daka signing imminently, claims Spanish outlet…

Selfishly, we at Empire of the Kop wouldn’t have seen the Liverpool man getting left behind as entirely bad news.

Trent is one of our best players and now runs the risk of getting injured on duty with England. But it’d have been a gut-punch for the young Scouser to have been left behind.