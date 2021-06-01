(Video) Ibrahima Konate v Holland: Liverpool’s £36m defender’s first game since transfer

Ibrahima Konate’s France U21 side were knocked out of the Euros last night at the quarterfinal stage, despite taking the lead through a Dayot Upamecano goal.

Konate played alongside his former partner at Rb Leipzig, who this summer got a big move himself, but to Bayern Munich.

The highlights of Konate’s performance show his pace, his immense physicality and his cleverness at bursting out of defence to make interceptions with his long limbs.

It wasn’t a world-class showing, but it’s one that quite excites us, actually.

Imagine what a player with this much potential could become alongside Virgil van Dijk, the best defender on planet earth, and someone who always maximises the gifts of his central defensive teammate…