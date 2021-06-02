£49.5m star would ‘walk straight into the team’ at Liverpool, says ex-Red

Former Red Paul Stewart has urged his old side to pursue Youri Tielemans this summer, claiming that the midfielder would “walk straight into the team”.

The Belgian has recently joined the ranks of midfielders linked with replacing Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool, with the club set to enjoy a relatively busy transfer window.

“He’s been excellent all season and I’ve watched him play and he’s another player that I really admire,” the former Liverpool star told Football Fancast. “I think Tielemans would really enhance their squad and he’d walk straight into the team because he is someone with massive quality and ability.”

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is also thought to be in the mix, though may come a little cheaper than the Leicester City star’s £49.5m valuation from Transfermarkt.

Although those close to the club have stated that Jurgen Klopp is very much happy with his current options, despite losing out on one of the first of the key stars he purchased at Liverpool, we can’t see how the club can go on without a suitable replacement for our former No.5.

Given how consistently the German discussed how pivotal the outbound Dutchman was for us, we at the EOTK find it hard to believe that the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the perenially injured Naby Keita are being considered as suitable cover.

Putting aside the more specialist nature of Wijnaldum’s role, it very much seems as though certain journalists have been fed much of the same standard false information as they were last year before we announced surprise signings in Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

As such, we’d be inclined to take reports of Liverpool’s potential inactivity, with regard to new midfielders, with a generous pinch of salt.

