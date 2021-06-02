Carragher urges Everton to consider surprise managerial appointment of former Liverpool boss

Jamie Carragher has suggested ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as a potential candidate for the hotseat at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard is currently out of a job having left his position at Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Professional at the start of the year.

“As Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will be wondering when he will next get the chance to appoint a former Real Madrid manager and Champions League winner with Premier League experience,” the former defender wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“How about immediately?

“Of the names instantly linked with Everton as the Ancelotti news broke, who is more qualified than my former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez?

“Rafa is available, settled in the area and I am sure he is ready if Moshiri is prepared to consider one of the more shocking managerial appointments in Merseyside football history.

“At the very least, Benitez should be under consideration as Moshiri begins yet another managerial quest. And not for the first time, before the owner decides the right candidate, he has to be clear of the football direction he wants to take.”

The Champions League-winning boss would certainly be an ideal candidate to take most jobs in the Premier League, were they to become available, having proved his credentials also at Newcastle United and Chelsea.

It’s a move we at the EOTK can’t personally see the 61-year-old agreeing to – mainly due to his prior role with Liverpool – though as someone who undeniably gets the city, he would be a sound choice for many reasons.

Given how the Ancelotti experiment turned out, however, with the Italian now set to take over the reins at Real Madrid, we’d expect Everton to pursue a younger coach who is likely to commit their next five years to the Toffees.

