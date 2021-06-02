Ex-PL star ‘surprised’ Liverpool reportedly planning to keep one of their ‘poor’ performers of the last season

Paul Robinson has admitted to being “surprised” by Liverpool’s reported willingness to extend Adrian’s contract.

The Spaniard had enjoyed limited playing time at the club the season just gone, despite Alisson Becker having succumbed to injury for a short period, with Jurgen Klopp installing Caoimhin Kelleher as the Brazilian’s new No.2.

“I am very surprised to hear that because he was poor last season,” the former Tottenham star told Football Insider.

“He came in and did well when the team was winning but as soon as he came under pressure he conceded goals. His confidence looked shot at times.

“It is a position where Liverpool have really struggled in recent times. Alisson has been amazing but other than him the options have not been good enough

“I presume Adrian will be third choice next season if he stays and signs a new deal so that is something he needs to consider.

“He has not managed to rediscover the form he showed when he first came into the club and that is why I’m surprised to hear they want to offer him another contract.”

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked target tipped to remain with Premier League outfit despite admitting to watching Reds as a child

Criticism of the 34-year-old does come across as a bit bizarre considering, firstly, that the shotstopper had few opportunities between the sticks this term and, secondly, his general reliability during the 2019/20 campaign.

The former West Ham No.1 is prone to the odd error, of course, as would any keeper be having to step in for a player of the quality and calibre of Alisson by comparison.

While we’d expect a new contract to be contingent on Adrian accepting the reality that he is likely to play second fiddle to the likes of Kelleher, it makes sense for Liverpool to hold on to a goalkeeper who is a somewhat decent second-choice option and a perfect third-choice.

Will £32m be enough to secure Raphinha? EOTK Insider examines the rumour