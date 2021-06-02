FA Cup-winner would ‘fit in at Liverpool perfectly’, says ex-PL star

Liverpool have been urged to move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who Kevin Campbell has claimed would be a perfect match for the club.

Speculation over the midfielder’s future has arisen in response to news that Gini Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer having failed to reach an agreement with the Reds to extend his stay at Anfield.

“I think he would fit in at Liverpool perfectly. He will add more of a goal threat as well, especially from range,“ the former Premier League star told Football Insider.

“He is a very good footballer and he would be very capable filling the void left by Wijnaldum.

“Listen, when you are Liverpool and you lose a player like Wijnaldum you have to replace him with quality.

“Wijnaldum is so underrated and when he is not there Liverpool miss him.

“Klopp will buy right, though. He knows what he needs and he will purchase correctly.”

Being capable of playing in a more deep midfield role and further up the pitch as an advanced option behind the front-three, the 24-year-old’s versatility will undeniably appeal to our recruitment team.

Having said that, with a contract set to last until the summer of 2023, it’s unclear whether the Belgian may be priced out of Liverpool’s ideal spending range for a Wijnaldum replacement.

The fact remains, however, that we cannot afford to merely rely on the options we have remaining in the squad, particularly given the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlains injury records, to fill the vacancy left by our ex-No.5.

Despite recent reports, we at the EOTK would be surprised if the club truly intends to avoid dipping into the transfer market to bolster our midfield options.

