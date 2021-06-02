‘He is an unbelievable player on his day’ – Liverpool tipped to move for out-of-favour former star ‘if the finances are right’

Paul Robinson has suggested that re-signing Philippe Coutinho could be ideal for Liverpool but only “if the finances are right”.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Brazilian maestro, who has reportedly fallen out-of-favour at Barcelona.

“Of course they have lost Wijnaldum which was a big surprise for me,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“They need to sign a replacement for him and we know Liverpool are not flush with cash right now.

“Therefore, I think the return of Coutinho would only be a good idea if the finances are right. It would have to make sense for the long-term interests of the club.

“I feared when he left that he would leave a big hole at Liverpool but they actually went from strength to strength.

“It will be a very interesting one to keep your eye on though because he is an unbelievable player on his day.

“You could not imagine him going anywhere else in the Premier League.”

The forward has been out of action since the turn of the year, which may add further hesitancy on the side of the club’s recruitment team if a potential offer for the 28-year-old is being considered.

With us having lost an integral part of our title-winning squad in our former No.5, we hardly think the solution right now is for Liverpool to blow our potential midfielder budget on a luxury item.

We don’t want to underestimate our former midfield magician, who on his day is undeniably world-class, however, we’re looking for a potential target with characteristics at least similar to Wijnaldum.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Youri Tielemans are two names that have been frequently mentioned from the Premier League, with the club said to be interested in both.

