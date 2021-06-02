Jurgen Klopp texted an ex-Liverpool player telling him he missed him at the side, former Red reveals

Dejan Lovren revealed that he and Jurgen Klopp still remain in contact since the defender departed the Reds last summer for Zenit St. Petersburg.

Speaking to FourFourTwo (via the Echo), the 31-year-old Russian Premier League-winner joked that he ignored the German’s message admitting he missed the former No.6 at Liverpool.

“Naturally he was the manager and I was the player who should deliver what he was saying, so sometimes we didn’t have talks in the best mood – especially when I had an injury and he wanted me,” the Croatia international said.

“But we said goodbye to each other as friends. We said that whatever we needed, we could phone each other. It was a very good, open talk.

“Sometimes we still chat. Once he said that he was missing me in the team… but I didn’t reply.”

Considering how injuries swept through our centre-back options the season just gone, it’s rather something of a shame that we parted with the ex-Southampton star last year.

Nonetheless, it’s a lesson that has encouraged the recruitment team to buy well in the upcoming window, with Ibrahima Konate set to join us at the start of July (pending a work permit approval).

While Lovren wasn’t quite in the same category as Virgil van Dijk (then again, few are), he was a solid performer for Klopp and an arguably unrivalled third-choice option beyond our starting duo.

