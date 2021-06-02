Liverpool announce goal of the season winner and nothing else comes close as Salah dominates top five

Alisson Becker’s headed winner in injury time against Sam Allardyce’s West Brom outfit was voted Liverpool’s goal of the season for the 2020/21 campaign, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The Brazilian had been urged by goalkeeper coach John Achterberg to make his way up for the Reds’ final corner of the game at the Hawthorns.

You can catch Alisson Becker’s headed effort here, courtesy of Liverpool FC’s Youtube channel:

Virtually unmarked in the opposition box, the No.1 leapt to head away a goal that helped his side secure one of several pivotal victories on their way to guaranteeing Champions League football.

Four other efforts from Mo Salah were notable contenders, though it would have taken an absolutely remarkable goal to push out the 28-year-old’s match-winning effort.

While it’s been a highly difficult campaign to watch at times this year, due to a host of injuries having ripped through key members of our squad, it was special to see such a moment aid our end-of-season run.

We’re looking forward to many more such momentous goals next season, albeit hopefully in a more successful term.

