Liverpool-linked target tipped to remain with Premier League outfit despite admitting to watching Reds as a child – report

Liverpool-linked forward Raphinha is likely to remain with his current club Leeds United, despite having previously admitted to watching both the Reds and Manchester United as a child.

This comes from Leeds Live, with the publication citing the likely high asking price a talent of the Brazilian’s calibre would attract.

“It is difficult to define how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing me,” the 24-year-old previously told UOL Sport (via Leeds Live). “Man, I grew up watching these teams on television. I saw Rooney, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw Gerrard, as well as others like Henry, Deco, Lampard.”

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be interested in bolstering his attacking options in the upcoming summer window, though may be forced to rethink any plans involving the former Rennes star should a fee be beyond the club’s means.

With three years remaining on his current contract, we at the Empire of the Kop would sincerely doubt that Liverpool will be able to move for a player whose asking price is likely to climb well beyond the £50m mark (at least).

There’s no questioning the ability on offer and he would likely be worth every penny – to a certain extent – however, we’re far more likely to see the club commit to bids in a similar region to the fee we paid for Diogo Jota last summer.

As such, that would put us more in the realm of the £30-40m mark for forwards including the likes of Patson Daka whose value of £18m (according to Transfermarkt) we’d expect to be roughly double in reality.

