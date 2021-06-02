Liverpool’s chances of securing Mbappe may have gone up due to reported spat between Ramos and Real Madrid – report

Liverpool may have earned a boost in their pursuit of Paris St. Germain star Kylian Mbappe from an unlikely source: Sergio Ramos.

This claim comes from Jose Ramon de la Morena on El Transistor (via Caught Offside), with the presenter stating that the Real Madrid defender is causing problems at his current club by advising his teammates not to accept pay cuts.

The 35-year-old is set to depart the La Liga outfit in the near future when his contract runs out, with his latest act threatening the side’s hopes of signing the French World Cup-winner in the upcoming transfer window.

Reports have placed Liverpool just under Madrid in the race for Mbappe’s signature, though recent events may have served to turn the tables in our favour.

That being said, with our transfer policy tending to be somewhat more reserved than the likely £80m plus figure required to take the 22-year-old off PSG’s hands, we can’t see the club making a move.

As nice as it would be to add the former Monaco star to our already formidable attack, the likely cost of bringing the forward to Anfield – sacrificing one of our prestigious front-three – is one Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to sanction.

