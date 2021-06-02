Liverpool’s European rivals making moves for £34m star linked with Anfield switch – Sport Witness

Liverpool are facing serious competition for the signing of Rodrigo de Paul, with their European rivals beginning to make moves for the Udinese star.

This comes from Sport Witness, with the publication claiming that Atletico Madrid have already submitted an offer for the Argentine.

“It’s claimed the Argentina international has interest from Jürgen Klopp’s side, Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus,” Naveen Ullal wrote. “The La Liga side have taken steps to sign the 27-year-old by offering a €20m fee plus Nehuén Pérez in exchange for De Paul. Milan are also looking to offer some of their players as part of the deal to lower the South American’s price tag.”

The 27-year-old (valued at £34.2m by Transfermarkt) has enjoyed a successful season despite the Serie A outfit’s poor placement in the Italian top-flight, registering 19 goal contributions in 36 league appearances.

With Gini Wijnaldum likely to play in Barcelona’s colours next term, Jurgen Klopp and our recruitment team will have no doubt already identified a number of potential targets to fill his boots at Anfield.

Considering how the German has relied upon our former No.5 over the years, it’s a position that may very well be worth more focus on than the forward line during the upcoming transfer window.

De Paul is an interesting option, not least of all due to his more forward-focused style, being an exciting dribbler and a notable attacking force in himself.

However, we’d expect the club to be looking at more potentially reserved options that fit more neatly within Wijnaldum’s old role – a robust midfield option that can play 35 plus games a season, be reliable in possession and add balance to the middle of the park.

