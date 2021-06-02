(Video) Ibrahima Konate played a stunning pass v Holland that shows he’ll be invaluable as right-sided CB

Ibrahima Konate’s next football match will be as a Liverpool player, after France U21 were knocked out of the Euros on Monday.

The Dutch beat them 2-1, but Konate’s individual performance was impressive – and he actually looked a level above the other players on the field – largely because of his immense physicality.

We also very much enjoyed this pass, seen in the video below, which shows the 22-year-old’s vision.

Konate plays a forward pass, first-time right down the channel, with Ikone can run on to.

It’s not a lump forward, but a perfectly executed through-pass. We already know about Virgil van Dijk’s distribution from the left-sided centre-back role, so having another defender capable of starting attacks from deep will be massively beneficial, as that’s not really in the armoury of Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams.

