(Video) Ibrahima Konate played a stunning pass v Holland that shows he’ll be invaluable as right-sided CB

Ibrahima Konate’s next football match will be as a Liverpool player, after France U21 were knocked out of the Euros on Monday.

The Dutch beat them 2-1, but Konate’s individual performance was impressive – and he actually looked a level above the other players on the field – largely because of his immense physicality.

We also very much enjoyed this pass, seen in the video below, which shows the 22-year-old’s vision.

Konate plays a forward pass, first-time right down the channel, with Ikone can run on to.

It’s not a lump forward, but a perfectly executed through-pass. We already know about Virgil van Dijk’s distribution from the left-sided centre-back role, so having another defender capable of starting attacks from deep will be massively beneficial, as that’s not really in the armoury of Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams.

Konaté to Ikoné 🇫🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iyfe7Mthwb — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 31, 2021