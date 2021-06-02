(Video) Robertson issues Liverpool-esque assist in impressive Scotland performance v Holland

Andy Robertson issued a fabulous assist for Scotland’s second goal of the night as the national side succumbed to a late draw against Gini Wijnaldum’s Holland side.

The effort followed a rapid counter-attack and cross that could have been easily mistaken for a Liverpool move as the fullback overlapped a teammate before delivering a superb fizzed ball across the face of the goal.

It’s a shame that Steve Clarke’s side was denied a confidence-boosting victory against the Oranje, though it’s a commendable effort that will certainly fill our No.26 with some amount of pride.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury in England’s 1-0 victory over Austria, we at the EOTK are just relieved that no further injuries have occurred in any of the other international friendlies.

