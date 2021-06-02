(Video) Sky Sports journalist offers the most bonkers explanation for Trent struggling to break into England squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold officially broke into the England squad yesterday, despite some suggesting that the Liverpool fullback would struggle given the competition for the right-back spot.

Rob Dorsett suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold was facing a mountain to climb coming up against trophy-winners in Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

It’s a bit of a daft argument from the Sky Sports reporter, especially considering that a number of key stars in the national side haven’t won trophies themselves this year.

Take Harry Kane for instance, who spends another season trophyless despite leading the scoring and assists charts in the Premier League.

If we were to judge whether a player was fit to play for England based on a trophy haul, Gareth Southgate would have had to cut out some pretty important names.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

“(Ahead of Trent) you’ve got a Premier League winner, a Champions League winner and a La Liga winner!” Soz Trent, you CaNt CoMPeTe wiTh ThoSE! pic.twitter.com/M3owgY3YY9 — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) June 1, 2021