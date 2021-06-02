(Videos) Yet another international injury as Trent Alexander-Arnold limps off during England tie

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during England’s 1-0 victory over Austria.

The fullback was a late inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad, following initial suggestions that Liverpool’s Academy graduate wouldn’t make the cut for the European Championships.

The 22-year-old, positioned at right-back for the friendly at the Riverside Stadium, pulled up during the clash after striking the ball and had to be escorted off the pitch, prompting concerns over the severity of his potential injury.

It’s yet another frustrating setback for Liverpool, who have been inundated with injuries in the backline throughout the prior season.

We can only hope that the fullback’s injury concern is nothing more than just that.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of ITV and @rhysmfc_:

