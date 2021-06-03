Ibrahima Konate sends message to Liverpool fans as £36m transfer edges closer to completion

Forthcoming Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has send a small message to Reds supporters ahead of his move to Anfield this summer.

The young Frenchman is currently on international duty and is expected to join the Premier League juggernauts next month, pending a work permit and clearance.

Liverpool FC turns 129 years old today, and to celebrate, the club dropped a few iconic images onto their Twitter feed, which Konate reacted to.

It’s not much – he is a busy man at the minute, to be fair – but he quote-retweeted the post with a couple of heart emojis.

Konate’s transfer is slated to cost around £36 million – or, to be more precise, the value of the release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig. Click here for find out more about the financial side of Konate’s transfer.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football right now, and will be linking up with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip at Liverpool.

The Reds will no doubt be in the hunt for silverware again next season, and adding Konate to the mix certainly sends out a statement of intent.