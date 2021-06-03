(Image) Liverpool full-back hits social media with fiery message after being sent off

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has taken to Instagram to vent his frustrations after being shown a red card on Wales duty.

The 20-year-old was sent off after appearing the handle the ball in what was an absurdly harsh call, especially in an international friendly.

Wales went on to lose the game 3-0 with ten men, but the more important thing is that Neco now could miss out on the chance to gain some sharpness ahead of Euro 2020 kicking off later this month, if the red card isn’t rescinded.

Taking to Instagram, the Liverpool defender said he’s ‘really not sure what’s gone through the ref’s head’ some time after the full-time whistle, but has since edited the caption of the original post.

Take a look at the screen-grab below.