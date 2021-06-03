Liverpool fans discuss Saul Niguez as Gini Wijnaldum replacement

We posed a question about whether Liverpool should be looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on Twitter – and the response was huge.

Plenty of knowledgeable Reds shared their opinion on the hypothetical idea of the Spaniard as the replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Gini is all but gone, and we’ll need another body in to replace his minutes. The Dutchman played every Premier League match this season.

Saul has a kidney disorder and his stock has fallen over the past few seasons as a result. He’s now no longer in the Spain squad – but at 26 – his best years could still be ahead of him.

Physically, he’s a powerhouse and has a lovely left-foot. Theoretically, he’d be a superb potential addition to our midfield – and COS states £40m is the price Atleti will do business for.

Below, you’ll see the opinion of various Liverpool fans on Saul Niguez.

Manchester United are keen – and we’d likely have to battle them for his services. Usually though, Liverpool like buying a player who is on an upward curve and has not yet reached his highest level – whereas there could be an argument that Saul’s has been and gone.

Where do you stand?

