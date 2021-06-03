Liverpool fans discuss Saul Niguez as Gini Wijnaldum replacement

We posed a question about whether Liverpool should be looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on Twitter – and the response was huge.

Plenty of knowledgeable Reds shared their opinion on the hypothetical idea of the Spaniard as the replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Gini is all but gone, and we’ll need another body in to replace his minutes. The Dutchman played every Premier League match this season.

Saul has a kidney disorder and his stock has fallen over the past few seasons as a result. He’s now no longer in the Spain squad – but at 26 – his best years could still be ahead of him.

Physically, he’s a powerhouse and has a lovely left-foot. Theoretically, he’d be a superb potential addition to our midfield – and COS states £40m is the price Atleti will do business for.

Below, you’ll see the opinion of various Liverpool fans on Saul Niguez.

Manchester United are keen – and we’d likely have to battle them for his services. Usually though, Liverpool like buying a player who is on an upward curve and has not yet reached his highest level – whereas there could be an argument that Saul’s has been and gone.

Where do you stand?

No as he's had some problems and lost lots of form over the last few years. That's why he's not in Spain squad and was never really a 100m+ player. 40m at the moment is a little over maybe a 30m-35m at the moment. Still have 7 CM for 3 places at the moment with Gini gone. — Ben Smith (@BenSmit57161751) June 2, 2021

Please. He's not a great season by any means but still a very very good player in there. He was considered all action in La Liga but would probably still need some time to get used to physicality of the Prem. — ChrisL20 (@CanthalfDance75) June 2, 2021

No. He was never that much. He was a victim of today's overating of players based on a couple of good performances — AndroGent (@kevinmbau) June 2, 2021

Don't know why but a massive dip in form. Must look into it and of course if Klopp can get him back then it's an absolute bargain — vimalaadhityan (@vimalaadhityan) June 2, 2021

Amazing player. Ridiculous opportunity if you can get him for £40m. Simeone has him playing multiple positions. Could be a Milner-esque option. But don’t know what Liverpool’s squad should look like next. The aging players pose a problem and you can go in a variety ways. — BrittonMaestro (@brittonmaestro) June 2, 2021

Wud love him stamina to burn. Always in the right place at the right time. — Champions* #19times (@Daredevil_1892) June 2, 2021

No, quality player and reckon Klopp could bring him back to his best, but his health issues are too risky – looks like he’s pushed his body too much with his condition. — Koda (@KodaK203) June 2, 2021

£40m is a bargain for a player of his quality, form has dipped for his skill set is still 🌍 class. Left footed also so he'd add some balance, brilliant player. Would ❤️ to see him at the club, a change of club & manager would probably do him thr power of good — RossAC1984 (@Ac1984Ross) June 2, 2021

Thiago is Wijnadums replacement!!! But id love to buy Saul he's a fucking monster — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) June 2, 2021