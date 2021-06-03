Liverpool ready to make fresh offer as Kelleher decision made – report

Veteran goalkeeper Adrian is set to extend his stay at Liverpool after being made a fresh contract offer by the Reds.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim a decision has been made to allow Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan this summer.

Adrian’s current deal is due to expire, but Liverpool are claimed to have tabled a new one-year contract in an effort to keep the goalkeeper at Anfield for another season.

Allowing Kelleher to leave strikes us as an odd decision, given the Irishman snatched the Spaniard’s place on the bench – seemingly becoming Alisson’s No.2 this season.

The 22-year-old stepped up in a big way this term, standing in for the Brazilian a total of nine times in all competitions.

But Adrian has proved more than adequate between the sticks during his time at Liverpool, and a season away from Anfield would give Kelleher some regular first-team experience.