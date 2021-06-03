(Photo) Liverpool fans clock what Henderson did after Trent’s England injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury on England duty last night, as the Three Lions registered a 1-0 win over Austria.

The Liverpool star walked off the pitch in the final 15 minutes of the game, but there is yet to be an official update on his condition.

Some Reds fans on Reddit clocked what club captain Jordan Henderson, who is also with the England squad, did after Trent took a knock.

The midfielder leaned over a railing as the full-back made his way down the tunnel with a physiotherapist, as if to check on the young Scouser.