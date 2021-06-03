(Photo) Liverpool star Nat Phillips is dating Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly, it appears

Is seems Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is going out with Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly.

The 23-year-old singer shared a couple of snaps to her Instagram profile earlier this week, which show the duo together in woodlands.

In the photograph below, you can see a casually dressed Phillips stood below a tree, where Molly is jovially putting up two fingers at the Liverpool man.

The post’s caption is simply a smiling emoji with hearts around it and has been ‘liked’ by Nat, so there’s no confusion over whether it’s indeed him in the photo.

