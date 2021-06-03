(Video) Clip of Konate & van Dijk dealing with Mbappe will excite Liverpool fans

With a fully-fit squad, Liverpool already have scary defensive options at their disposal, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip some of the finest central defenders around.

Adding Ibrahima Konate into the mix this summer will bump the Reds into the stratosphere, when it comes to depth.

MORE: (Video) What Wijnaldum tells Robertson before Netherlands v. Scotland will break Liverpool hearts

The young Frenchman will sign for Liverpool this summer after a deal was stuck between the player and current club RB Leipzig.

Twitter user @CF_Comps9 has created a short clip of Konate and van Dijk dealing with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe – and it’s enough to get Reds fans excited by the prospect of the duo working together.

Just Konate & Van Dijk dealing with Mbappe It’s going to be scary but not for us. pic.twitter.com/d2asEXiIgB — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) June 2, 2021