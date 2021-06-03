(Video) Striker with three England caps calls Liverpool star “selfish” for going to Euro 2020

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has taken a swipe at Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his involvement with the England squad this summer.

The midfielder has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020, but Agbonlahor thinks it’s “selfish” of the Reds captain to get the nod ahead of another fully-fit player.

Henderson has been recovering from a long-term injury and is still not 100% fit, to be fair.

But that being said, he was included in Liverpool’s squad for their Premier League game against Crystal Palace last month.

Take a look at the video below – via talkSPORT.