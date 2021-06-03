(Video) What Wijnaldum tells Robertson before Netherlands v. Scotland will break Liverpool hearts

Liverpool duo Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson went against each-other last night as the Netherlands took on Scotland in an international friendly.

The Dutch skipper looks almost certain to leave Anfield this summer, but is still contracted to the club for another few weeks.

MORE: (Image) Liverpool full-back hits social media with fiery message after being sent off

Ahead of kick-off, Wijnaldum and Robertson – the two captains – met at the half-way line to shake hands, and what Gini said will break Liverpool hearts.

The duo looked as if they wanted to embrace, but lingering COVID-19 restrictions meant they couldn’t, and the Dutchman said: “I want to hug you, but…”

Gini: “I wish I could hug you but…” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CENoqCVbVU — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 3, 2021