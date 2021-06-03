Wijnaldum hits social media after Scotland stalemate with brilliant update

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who is almost certain to leave the club this summer, captained the Netherlands last night as they drew 2-2 with Andy Robertson’s Scotland.

It was an enticing game, with the Scots taking an early lead before Memphis Depay levelled the score-line seven minutes later.

Scotland perhaps thought they’d won the international friendly against the Dutch when they took the lead again shortly after the hour mark, but the Lyon star stuck again with one minute left on the clock to secure the stalemate.

MORE: Liverpool ready to make fresh offer as Kelleher decision made – report

Taking to Twitter some time after the final whistle, Wijnaldum shared a few photographs from the game – one being of Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

The 29-year-old was watching from the stands as the Netherlands, of whom he typically captains, registered a draw with Scotland.

First friendly match showed that we still have a lot to improve. Also enough positives, debut of Timber and good to see my big bro 🦁🧡 pic.twitter.com/Dmwk7zgqOY — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 2, 2021

Unfortunately, the injury van Dijk picked up in the Merseyside Derby last October will prevent him from partaking in Euro 2020 this summer.

Selfishly, it’s not especially bad news for Liverpool as it means the centre-half will spend the next couple of months preparing for his eventual Liverpool return.