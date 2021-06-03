Tielemans stalls Leicester contract talks amid Liverpool interest – report

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has reportedly stalled contract talks with Leicester City.

That’s according to Eurosport, following up on reports by Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who have been talking up the possibility of the 24-year-old swapping the East Midlands for Anfield this summer.

Eurosport claim Tielemans is holding off contract talks to keep his options open after Euro 2020 this summer.

The Leicester City FA Cup hero should be in action later this month as Belgium take on Russia in game-week one of the prestigious international tournament.

MORE: Wijnaldum hits social media after Scotland stalemate with brilliant update

Tielemans has been tipped to replace Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool this summer, with Het Nieuwsblad stating the former Anderlecht star is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist.

With 237 appearances under his belt from the last five seasons at Anfield, replacing the ever-present Netherlands international will be no easy task.

But both Tielemans and fellow reported target Yves Bissouma are top-notch players, and if the rumours are to be believed, Klopp and co. are certainly looking at the right men for the job.