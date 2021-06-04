Ajax legend urges Liverpool to replace Wijnaldum with out-of-favour Manchester United star

Sjaak Swart has urged Liverpool to consider Manchester United’s out-of-favour star Donny van de Beek as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

The 24-year-old has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford since making a summer switch to the Manchester-based outfit and has been linked with an early exit by a number of reports.

“He would fit right in with other clubs,” the 82-year-old told Veronica Inside (via the Express). “If I look at Liverpool and Wijnaldum is leaving now, he will be a wonderful replacement. Or for Thomas Muller, at Bayern Munich.”

The Reds are said to be looking at a range of options to fill the ex-No.5’s boots at Anfield, with the Red Devil a definite outsider amongst the speculated targets linked.

Where to begin with this one!

Ignoring for a moment the rather un-ignorable fact that the odds of a Manchester United player making the dreaded switch across the M62 are slim to none, the Dutch midfielder has a contract that isn’t set to expire until 2025.

Despite having a disappointing maiden season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there’s no hope in hell of our recruitment team seriously looking at the former Ajax man as a serious target.

Our rivals would be in an excellent position to set a ludicrous asking price for his services – that is, if we’re not laughed out of the door – and it’s just not a transfer we’re vaguely interested in making.

Forget the pinch of salt – we can virtually guarantee that this a move we won’t be making.

