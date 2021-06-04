Extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury revealed as Liverpool star is ruled out of the Euros

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the European Championships after suffering a “grade two quad tear”, as reported by James Pearce.

The Liverpool fullback pulled up during England’s 1-0 victory over Austria, despite the lack of a challenge, and had to be escorted off the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Euros. Devastating news for the #LFC right-back. Scan revealed he suffered a grade two quad tear v Austria. Out for 4 to 6 weeks. Will return home from the England squad tonight.

— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 3, 2021

It’s a big blow personally for the Academy graduate, whose injury will prompt England boss Gareth Southgate to find a replacement prior to the start of the competition.

With pre-season in Merseyside set to start on 12th July, there’s a possibility that the 22-year-old may not be fit in time.

It’s an extremely cruel blow nonetheless to a player who looked close to being left out of the international squad to then end up being sidelined for the tournament in the first friendly.

At the very least, Trent should take solace in the fact that the injury is not one that will rule him out for the first-half of the next season.

Hopefully, our medical team may be able to speed up the process and ensure that the No.66 is fit and firing for the next domestic campaign, where he can begin showing off his credentials for the World Cup.

