Fabrizio Romano’s midfield transfer update suggests Liverpool do have a “main target”

Liverpool are yet to submit a bid or begin negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for midfield star Yves Bissouma.

This comes from renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, with the player also being tracked by Premier League rivals Arsenal.

“Talking about Liverpool, they are scouting him because they consider him an interesting player for the future, but there are no bids, no negotiations from Liverpool,” the Sky Sports journalist said on the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment he is not the main target, they are not working to sign Bissouma; scouting the player is one thing, signing the player is another thing.

“They are not working on signing Bissouma.”

The Reds are thought to be in the market for a new midfielder to replace the club’s former No.5, Gini Wijnaldum.

READ MORE: Ajax legend urges Liverpool to replace Wijnaldum with out-of-favour Manchester United star

The latest update from Romano follows James Pearce’s claim that we’re not interested in adding a player to take the Dutchman’s place in the squad.

While the news is isn’t exactly encouraging, there is the suggestion that Liverpool do indeed have a “main target”, which could be any one of likes of Youri Tielemans, Rodrigo de Paul, Florian Neuhaus, or another name as of yet unrevealed.

Considering how difficult the demands of the season just gone were to handle, we at the EOTK would strongly advise that the club don’t take another major risk by choosing not to reinforce a position already filled with far too many injury-prone options.

We’ve lost not just a guaranteed starter, but a player who could be called upon for virtually every game of the season – that’s not something we can easily replace but that absolutely should not stop the recruitment team from trying.

Liverpool could announce high-scoring forward as their second summer signing soon after national coach’s big reveal