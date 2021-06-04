Jude Bellingham lauds Hendo, days after sharing Gerrard post

Jude Bellingham in Liverpool’s midfield. Now there’s a thought!

The teenage Englishman, who looks a candidate to start this summer at the Euros, recently shared a Steven Gerrard compilation on Twitter to get Reds talking about the Borussia Dortmund powerhouse as a potential future Liverpool signing…

And yesterday, he lauded current Reds captain Jordan Henderson, to make the noises even louder!

“It was a dream come true, especially to get it from Hendo, who has been such a big part of the team,” Bellingham said, when discussing the presentation of his first England shirt.

“I’m very thankful to him and the team for making it an enjoyable one, and we got the win.”

Already, BVB would ask for £100m-odd for Bellingham, who incredibly is still just 17-years-old.

The Germans have a real knack of securing the best young talent, and will make a similarly enormous profit on Jadon Sancho, when the wing-forward eventually returns to the Premier League…

We’d take both at Anfield, but are very aware that the competition for their services will be huge!

Lots of Liverpool fans on Twitter last night started discussing the potential of Jude at Anfield. It’s a nice thought, you know…

