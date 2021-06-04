Liverpool likely to part ways with Champions League hero, as Fabrizio Romano confirms star is on the transfer list

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Divock Origi’s exit from Liverpool is on the cards, with the player on the list of players the club is looking to part ways with.

The Reds are thought to be reliant, as ever, on funds generated through player sales, with the Belgian cult-hero worth roughly €20m.

“Origi can leave the club, yes, he’s one of the players on the list to leave the club,” the Italian journalist said. “Let’s see if a proposal around €20m will arrive but he is one of the players who can leave the club.”

While self-sustainability remains the name of the game for the Merseysiders, one might also reasonably expect the side’s successful qualification to the Champions League to have a beneficial impact on spending power.

Should the 26-year-old be sold off, however, the need for a new forward to come in and add depth to the squad will become more pressing.

Though Harvey Elliott is certainly a candidate, following a brilliant loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, for more game time at senior level we are thought to be keen on adding some quality via a dip into the transfer market.

Raphinha and Patson Daka are names consistently linked with a Liverpool switch, though we’d expect any potential target to only set us back roughly around the £40m mark (around the same price as Diogo Jota), which would rule out the former.

Assuming that we don’t want to pressure Bobby Firmino to play the vast majority of fixtures next term, it’s difficult to see us not pursuing a new signing to bolster our forward line.

