Liverpool set to open contract talks with Brazil international after Copa America – BBC Sport

Liverpool are reportedly set to undergo talks with Alisson Becker for a new contract following the Copa America.

This comes from BBC Sport, with it being confirmed that the Brazil No.1 is one of a number of names in line to receive improved terms.

With the tournament having been thrown into doubt, however, following news that a number of internationals have looked to arrange a meeting to discuss the possibility of not playing in the competition, it’s possible that this could be agreed sooner.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are also considered priorities, with it having been recently reported that Mo Salah is additionally set to undergo talks.

While Manchester City are seemingly prepared to sell a number of their key stars in a bid to mount another charge on Europe next term, we at the EOTK feel it’s essential that we keep together much of the side that has been responsible for our recent success.

Not handing new contracts to the likes of our No.11 would make absolutely no sense when the player is unlikely to deteriorate within the next three or four years.

With the futures of our key stars guaranteed, we’d imagine that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be back stronger than ever to make up for the season just gone.

