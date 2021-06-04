Massive potential boost to Liverpool as Brazil players want Copa America cancelled

Brazil’s national players have thrown the South American outfit’s Copa America attendance into doubt after reportedly delaying team training to discuss the possibility of not playing the competition.

This comes from Brazilian journalist Marcos Bertoncello, who relayed an update from Pedro Ernesto on Radio Gaucha concerning the national side’s players – specifically those playing in Europe.

Informação de @pedroernestoRS agora na Rádio Gaúcha: jogadores da Seleção Brasileira, os que atuam na Europa, atrasaram o treino de hoje no Beira-Rio, pedindo uma reunião com a comissão técnica. Motivo? não querem jogar a Copa América. — Marcos Bertoncello (@mbertoncello_) June 3, 2021

It’s a potentially huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all in line to play for Brazil this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool reportedly ‘lead the race’ for £22.5m attacker compared to Angel Di Maria

With those involved said to be concerned following the spread of COVID-19, it would allow certain key stars some much-needed rest after a difficult season.

After an unforgiving fixture schedule, not to mention another injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold during international duty, the more time off we can grant our starters before the next campaign the better.

While it would be a shame for the tournament to lose one of its most exciting competitors, if the threat of Covid is increasing in the region it does make a lot of sense to reduce the risk by potentially delaying the Copa America.

Who will be Gini Wijnaldum’s successor? EOTK Insider looks at the likely targets