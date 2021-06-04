PFA Premier League Team of the Year announced with one Liverpool star making the cut

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been released with Liverpool’s Mo Salah the only Red making the cut.

The Egypt international had been excluded from both Gary Neville’s and Jamie Carragher’s XIs, much to the surprise of supporters.

Unsurprisingly, Premier League-winners Manchester City dominate the XI selected, with a handful of Manchester United and Tottenham players scattered about.

Having largely kept Liverpool in contention for a top four finish, scoring a remarkable 22 league goals, Salah’s high standards of performance in a side ravaged by injury was arguably very deserving of such acknowledgement by the PFA.

While we could argue a case for Fabinho’s inclusion, a switching of positions throughout the season, as Jurgen Klopp tried to cope with the pressure of injuries, understandably made it somewhat difficult for the Brazilian to cement a spot.

You can catch the full PFA Premier League Team of the Year below:

Six #MCFC players have been included in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League Team of the Year. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2021

