(Photo) James Milner tags Trent Alexander-Arnold in lovely Instagram story after England injury

James Milner uploaded a story to his Instagram reassuring his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold that he’ll have many more opportunities to play for England in international tournaments after being ruled out of the European Championships.

The defender suffered a grade two quad tear after pulling up in the national side’s friendly clash with Austria, sidelining him from this summer’s competition.

There’s a possibility the injury could also harm Liverpool’s pre-season plans, which are due to start on 12th July, with the 22-year-old set to be out of action for between four to six weeks.

READ MORE: Extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury revealed as Liverpool star is ruled out of the Euros

After having finally been given the opportunity to show off his quality for Gareth Southgate’s men, it’s a huge shame that the Academy graduate has been robbed of his moment.

As Milner rightly noted, however, this will hardly be Trent’s last chance to shine on the international stage – certainly not for a player of his sheer calibre.

Once the No.66 moves on from his current injury, as soon as the next domestic season comes about, we at the EOTK have no doubt that he’ll blow away his critics with the kind of performances that attracted praise across all sides of the Premier League once again.

Who will be Gini Wijnaldum’s successor? EOTK Insider looks at the likely targets