‘Shouldn’t be in the squad anyway’ – Some England fans’ reactions to Gary Lineker’s Trent tweet are bizarre

A number of England fans and neutrals took the opportunity to criticise injured star Trent Alexander-Arnold after Gary Lineker tweeted his disappointment at the national side losing the right-back.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out of the competition, with a grade two quad tear putting him doubt to join in with Liverpool’s pre-season plans in July.

Putting aside the fact that a number of opinions grossly oversimplify the fullback’s role and contributions, the stats simply do not support the consensus among some supporters that he’s poor defensively.

The obsession with finding flaws in the No.66’s game is a bit bizarre when one considers that he is objectively one of England’s most talented options.

It’s a massive blow for both the national side and the player who came close to missing out on the Euros in the first place before Gareth Southgate confirmed his selection at the last minute.

Even if it means some still fail to acknowledge his ability, we’re hopeful that Trent’s setback – not to mention the latest batch of critique – will only motivate the fullback to produce his best season yet for Liverpool next year and prove his credentials once again.

